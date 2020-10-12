Under Armour

Women’s Charged Rogue 2 Running Shoe

$60.99 $39.64

84% Polyester, 16% Elastane Imported Synthetic sole Shaft measures approximately low-top from arch NEUTRAL: For runners who need flexibility, cushioning & versatility Engineered mesh upper is extremely lightweight & breathable, with strategic support where you need it Lightweight, external heel counter for additional support that keeps the back of the foot locked in place NEUTRAL: For runners who need flexibility, cushioning & versatility. Engineered mesh upper is extremely lightweight & breathable, with strategic support where you need it. Lightweight, external heel counter for additional support that keeps the back of the foot locked in place. Dual density midsole combines Micro G foam with Charged Cushioning under the heel for the ultimate blend of comfort & explosive energy return. Removable, comfort sockliner provides a comfortable & responsive ride. Solid rubber outsole covers high impact zones for greater durability with less weight. Reflective details for increased visibility on low-light runs. Weight: TBD