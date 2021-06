Mango

Women’s Chain Necklace

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Get ready to turn heads wearing this Mango necklace with your edgy outfits. This simple yet modish piece helps instantly make a great fashion statement. Set in gold-tone mixed metal Chain necklace Slim design 100% Brass Spot Clean Imported Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 12117112