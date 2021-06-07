United States
Mango
Women’s Chain Bucket Bag
$49.99
At Macy's
This medium crossbody bag by MANGO is a delightful addition to your outfit. It is made with a bucket design and comes with a long chain strap, magnetic metallic fastening, and an inner lining. Material - polyurethane, lining - polyester, handle - iron Mini size bag - 1.57" W x 9.45" H x 7.48" D Chain strap, long strap Magnetic metallic fastening Bucket design Spot Clean Imported Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11826414