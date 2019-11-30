Pendleton

Women’s Cabin Fold Wool Slipper

$60.00 $42.00

Pendleton tradition means quality and comfort are first and foremost when it comes to the skilled craftsmanship of our footwear. Our premium slippers are no exception to that steadfast rule. Lined with faux shearling or Pendleton wool for superior warmth and comfort indoors or out at the campsite. Suede uppers provide a refined, elegant style, while Pendleton wool uppers offer naturally water-resistant protection and washable convenience. These slippers are not only at the forefront of comfort, they are adorned with true Pendleton heritage patterns for a fashionable, unique look. Relax in style.