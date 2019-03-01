Caprilite

Womens Burgundy And White Polka Dot Thin Silky Scarf For Summer And Spring

£9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Caprilite

Description Big Square Ladies Womans Faux Silk Head Neck Thin Scarf Bag Charm - 70cm x 70cm[Burgundy Wine Red Polka Dot. Shipping 1. UK Royal Mail 24 Dispatched same working day if ordered before 2pm Delivery 1-2 days after dispatch Cost: £3.00 1. UK Royal Mail 48 Dispatched same working day if ordered before 2pm Delivery 2-4 days after dispatch Cost: Free delivery 3. UK Royal Mail Special Next Day Delivery by 1pm Delivery by 1pm next working day if ordered by 2pm. Online tracking Cost: £10.00 4. Deliveries to European countries 5–10 days parcel delivery Cost: £4.50 5. Deliveries to Rest Of World (including US and Australia) 7–14 days parcel delivery Cost: £5.00 Delivery times and timescales We do try our best to meet the delivery timescales, but occasionally a parcel can be late due to reasons that are out of our control (i.e. weather conditions, strikes, busy times such as holiday season, customs...). Delivery times are not guaranteed and are benchmarks according to the delivery providers in order for the customer to make a judgement as to which service may be most appropriate to them. Orders placed after 2pm Monday to Friday, at the weekend or a Bank Holiday will not be processed until the next working day.