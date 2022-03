River Island

Women’s Blue Wide Leg Ribbed Knit Trousers

£35.00 £15.20

Buy Now Review It

At eBay

Details: Wide leg. Ribbed knit fabric. Our model wears a UK 8 and is 175cm/5'9'' tall. Fabric & care: 49% Viscose, 21% Nylon (polyamide), 30% Polyester. Iron on reverse. Machine wash at max 40°C very gentle. Do not bleach. Dry flat. Do not dry clean.