Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
DSTLD
Womens Blazer Dress In Black
$95.00
Buy Now
Review It
At DSTLD
Elevate your options with DSTLD’s Blazer Dress, in... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
The Blazer Dress Is The 2018 Way To Do The '80s
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Need a few alternatives?
R13
Long Silk Slip Dress
$695.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Callipygian
Polka-dot Crepe Maxi Dress
$295.00
$118.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
Bershka
Short Polka Dot Dress
$55.90
from
Bershka
BUY
Sister Jane
Midi Dress With Peplum Hem In Contrast Star Print
$119.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from DSTLD
DSTLD
Low Rise Ankle Skinny Jeans
$85.00
from
DSTLD
BUY
DSTLD
Ripped High Waist Skinny Jeans In Vintage Porcelain
$65.00
from
DSTLD
BUY
DSTLD
Low Rise Skinny Jeans In Overdye
$65.00
from
DSTLD
BUY
More from Dresses
Lost + Wander
Weekend Getaway Midi Dress
$108.00
$32.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted