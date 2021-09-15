L.L. Bean

Women’s Bean Boots, Rubber Moc

$99.00

Often imitated but never duplicated, our Women's Rubber Moc L.L.Bean Boots are made right here in Maine, one pair at a time. Size & Fit With light or midweight socks: Whole sizes, order one size down. Half sizes, order 1½ size down. Example: 9 or 9½, order a size 8. With heavyweight socks: Whole sizes, order your normal size. Half sizes, order one size down. Example: 9 or 9½, order a size 9. Why We Love Them An avid outdoorsman, Leon Leonwood Bean wanted to create a comfortable, dry pair of boots for tromping through the backwoods of Maine. Today, our signature duck boots are still sewn right here in Maine from premium full-grain leather.