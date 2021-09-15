L.L. Bean

Women’s Bean Boots, 10″ Shearling-lined

$229.00

At L.L. Bean

The unbeatable comfort of our shearling slippers meets the all-weather performance of our legendary L.L.Bean Boots. Size & Fit With light or midweight socks: Whole sizes, order one size down. Half sizes, order 1½ size down. Example: 9 or 9½, order a size 8. With heavyweight socks: Whole sizes, order your normal size. Half sizes, order one size down. Example: 9 or 9½, order a size 9. Specs Approx. weight: 3 lb. 8 oz. per pair. Why We Love Them With waterproof leather outside, and soft shearling inside, our Women's shearling-lined duck boots are customer favorites for cold, wet weather. Handcrafted right here in Maine with attention to detail and quality materials you won't find anywhere else.