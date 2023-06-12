Hush Puppies

Did you know, performing random acts of kindness for others can make you happier? And that those small acts often inspire others to do the same? Being kind is a small act capable of big impact. And the world needs it now more than ever. Our Be Kind Tees are one small way you can help make the world a kinder place, reminding others (and yourself) to choose to be kind. Made with super comfy, relaxed materials in an optimistic yellow hue, this tee will quickly become your every day go-to. • Standard Fit with Relaxed Feel • Cotton Rich Blend • Tagless Label • Screen Printed Graphic