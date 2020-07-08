Wirarpa

Women’s Bamboo Underwear Modal Microfiber Briefs

$25.99 $19.99

Buy Now Review It

MATERIAL: 95% Regenerated Cellulose Fiber (Bamboo Modal), 5% Spandex-4 pack of High Rise Panties for Women Pull On closure NOTE: We updated the size in Feb. 2019. Please choose by the size chart. Thank you. Please enjoy the smooth touch of these bamboo modal underwear panties for women. ULTRA SOFT FABRIC: Rich bamboo rayon feels super cozy and comfy on the skin. This cute Grannie panttie hugs you like a cloud without binding or bunching. They're so soft lightweight and breathable that makes you feel like wearing nothing. SOFT COVERED WAISTBAND: The bamboo panties feature soft covered stretchy waistband that falls right at the waist, no rolling, no pinching. Works well with dresses/ high waisted jeans, perfect for sleeping, too. COMFY FULL BRIEFS: Clean full coverage for better comfort leaves no wedgies. Lots of stretch to fit every curve naturally. We always expect your inquiry and support. Please let us know if there's any question. Your suggestion will help us to improve products and provide more great products.