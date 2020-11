Scoop

Women’s Balloon Sleeve Crewneck Sweater

$29.00 $19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

We're crushing on Scoop's easy-wearing crewneck sweater. The simple design, made modern with balloon sleeves, lends itself to wearing out and loose or tucked in faux leather jeans or midi skirts—in other words…anything goes. Exclusively at Walmart.