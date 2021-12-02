Neal's Yard Remedies

Women’s Balance Foaming Bath 200ml

£15.00

Gentle and conditioning, our Women’s Balance Foaming Bath is expertly formulated with mild plant-based cleansers and our best-selling Women’s Balance Aromatherapy Blend. Perfect for dry skin in need of a little TLC, this aromatherapeutic bath foam relaxes as it leaves skin nourished, soft and healthy-looking. Harmonise body & mind A balancing blend of relaxing patchouli, uplifting geranium, nurturing rose and rejuvenating frankincense work together by helping to relax and calm your mind, while your skin is gently cleansed, and conditioned with aloe vera and glycerine. Expertly formulated to give a sense of balance to the body’s natural rhythms and cycles, it’s perfect for women of all ages and life stages.