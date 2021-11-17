Swarovski

Women’s Angelic Collection Bracelet

£105.20

Stunningly timeless: The Swarovski Angelic bracelet for women features rose-gold tone plated metal and sparkling Swarovski crystals - designed for those looking to wear something radiant Vividly Sparkling: Brilliant Swarovski crystals surround a large, sparkling white crystal in this stunning, rose-gold tone plated bracelet, offering one-of-a-kind glamour and elegance Designed to last: Swarovski jewellery features the extraordinary brilliance of Swarovski crystals and durable metals - to ensure the life of your jewellery avoid contact with water, lotions or perfume Stand out from the crowd: A charming gift for you or a loved one, this eye-catching bracelet has been crafted to complement any outfit, adding a luxurious, stylish touch, whatever the occasion Items delivered: 1 x Swarovski Angelic collection bracelet for women, 17 cm long with sparkling radiant crystals, large white circle crystals and rose-gold tone plating, with Swarovski bracelet box