Versus Versace

Women’s Analogue Watch With Stainless Steel Strap

£137.38

Buy Now Review It

28mm Slim Stainless Steel Case 2-hand movement with Versus Versace logo at 12 o'clock and crystals as indexes Yellow Gold Stainless Steel Strap Water resistant to 30 meters (3 ATM) International products have separate terms, are sold from abroad and may differ from local products, including fit, age ratings, and language of product, labelling or instructions.