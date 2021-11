Sekonda

Women’s Analogue Classic Quartz Watch

£39.99 £19.00

Buy Now Review It

rose gold plated stone set case blue sunray dial blue pu strap 2 year guarantee Target gender: female Display type: Analog Band material type: Polyurethane Band size: Women s Standard Band width: 14.0 Calendar type: Does not have a date function Case diameter: 32.0 millimeters Clasp type: Buckle Dial window material type: Mineral Item shape: Round