allegra k

Women’s Adjustable Strap Mini Sparkly Sequin Dress

£33.99

Buy Now Review It

paghetti Strap, Club Short Dress, Lining Inside Occasion: Dating, Night Club, Cocktail Party etc. A Great Gift For Christmas. 100% Polyester Machine Wash A-Line Pair with high heels to be the shining star at party night Turn Over to Hand Wash Cold with Like Colors