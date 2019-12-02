Universal Thread

Adan Microsuede Lace Up Bootie

$37.99 $26.59

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Trek across town or up to the cabin in the Adan Padded Collar Lace-Up Boots from Universal Thread™. These women's lug-sole boots are a practical classic that still sport a stylish edge. Lacing fully up the front, these boots offer an adjustable fit and secure wear that will see you through a range of activities, while the padded collar lends added style and a comfortable feel against the ankle. Get ready to feel the leaves crunching beneath your feet in skinny jeans and a long-sleeve tee, or add a twist to your favorite T-shirt dress, topping it off with a jean jacket when temps drop.