Balanced Tech

Women’s 6-pack Quick Dry Breathable Seamless Thong Underwear

$26.99

Buy Now Review It

Space dye: 65%Polyester/27%Nylon/8%elastane, Solids: 92%Nylon/ 8%Elastane Imported Lightweight super comfort spandex lycra stretchable sweat free high waisted everyday sport panty thongs hipster knickers set Tag-less labeling and no side seam design eliminates chafing or pinching while minimizing no show panty lines, front coverage Quick dry, Wash on the Go with these and breathable sport athletic underwear ensures fast drying perfect for traveling and active lifestyle Stay in place 4 way stretch ultra comfortable nylon elastane fabric allows for freedom of movement and conforms to the body for great support Odor resistance and Moisture wicking performance technology, keeps you fresh and feeling dry throughout your day This 6 Pack seamless Thongs From Balanced Tech is made from lightweight 92% Nylon/8% Elastane fabric that's super soft and comfortable and provides anti-odor and Breath-ability that moves moisture away from the body and QUICK DRY moisture control technology ensures fast drying, feel dry throughout your day while, running, jogging, working out, doing your daily exercise, or playing sports, Four-Way Stretch conforms to the body for excellent support, plus the Seamless-style underwear to ensure Comfort While minimizing visible panty lines. Now Reinforced for longer lasting Comfort and durability. This economical 6-pack is a smart investment for any woman's active attire collection. About the Brand - "Balanced Tech" is an active-wear brand that infuses technology, Driven by the latest trends with style and comfort for everyday goals and challenges. Whether you are working up a serious sweat or hanging out on a Sunday, you can always look and feel great with Balanced Tech!