Women’s 3″ Running Shorts Nike Tempo Luxe

$40.00

At Nike

STRETCH AND LOCKED-IN SUPPORT. - Run freely in the Nike Tempo Luxe Shorts. Their lightweight, slightly stretchy fabric feels supportive as your miles tick by. Benefits - A secure zipper pocket in the back can hold your phone. A vapor barrier helps guard items from sweat. An internal drop-in pocket on the right stashes a card or key.. Nike Flex fabric stretches with your body.. Dri-FIT technology helps you stay dry and comfortable.. Product Details - Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel. Internal drawcord. Hybrid waistband features smooth elastic on the inside and ruched pleats gathered on the outside. Fabric: Body: 100% polyester. Lining/gusset lining: 100% recycled polyester. Machine wash. Imported. Not intended for use as Personal Protective EquipmentShown: Tea Tree Mist/Tent. Style: BV2945-318. .