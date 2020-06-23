Starter

Women’s 25″ Seamless Light-compression Cropped Workout Legging

$25.00 $16.24

67% Polyester, 27% Nylon, 6% Spandex Machine Wash Starter hangtag doubles as a sticker! This compressive cropped performance legging provides a seamless fit with moisture-wicking stretch fabric, a wide high-rise waistband, and textured panels on the hip and calf for targeted ventilation Compressive fit for support during your workout, run, yoga, barre, or pilates. For a more relaxed fit, we recommend sizing up. DRI-STAR helps keep you cool and dry STRETCH-STAR fabric provides enhanced movement and recovery This compressive cropped performance legging provides a seamless fit with moisture-wicking stretch fabric, a wide high-rise waistband, and textured panels on the hip and calf for targeted ventilation On the move since 1971, Starter is back and ready to play harder than ever. Our Amazon-exclusive collection offers T-shirts, sweatshirts, and sweatpants for Men, Women, and Kids. Just look for the star on our soft-as-ever hoodies, performance tops, leggings, and more. From the field to the stands, everyone dreams of being a Starter.