Cuddl Duds

Women’s 2-pack Boot Socks

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Stock up essentials with Cuddl Duds' two-pack of boot socks featuring a cable-knit pair and a classic-style pair. Size: Sock size 9-11; fits shoe size 4-10-1/2 Texture: Knit fabric Pack includes: 2 pairs