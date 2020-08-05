Women’s 2-in-1 Running Shorts

SHORTS WITH A TIGHT INNER LAYER. - The Nike Tempo Luxe 2-in-1 Shorts feature lightweight, slightly stretchy fabric and an inner-short that has a supportive feel. Convenient pockets store everything you need to keep running without distractions. Benefits - A hybrid waistband features smooth elastic on the inside and ruched pleats gathered on the outside. An internal drawcord lets you customize fit.. A zipper pocket in back secures your phone, while a vapor barrier helps guard the items from sweat.. Nike Flex fabric stretches with your body.. Dri-FIT technology helps you stay dry, comfortable and focused.. An internal drop-in pocket on the left stashes a card or key.. Product Details - Fabric: Body/lining: 100% polyester. Tight: 84% recycled polyester/16% spandex.. Machine wash. Imported. Note: Material percentages may vary. Check label for actual content.. Not intended for use as Personal Protective EquipmentShown: Tea Tree Mist/Tent. Style: BV2955-318. .