Uniqlo

Women Uniqlo U Trench Coat

£129.90

Buy Now Review It

At Uniqlo

The Uniqlo U collection is the realization of a dedicated and skilled team of international designers based at our Paris Research and Development Center led by Artistic Director Christophe Lemaire. - With a new minimal design, the texture and functionality of this piece have been updated for a modern look. - A classic trench coat has been modernized with sleek, minimal design. - Made with water-repellent twill cotton. - Front buttons and belt closure for versatile wear.