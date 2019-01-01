Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Uniqlo
Women Short Sleeve Long Bra Dress (stripe)
$29.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Our bra dress comfortably shapes an attractive bus... (visit site URLs for full description)
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Won Hundred
City Knit Dress
$150.00
from
Steven Alan
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
The Introduction Sweaterdress
$98.00
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Dip Dye Dress
$110.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Ulla Johnson
Isidora Dress
$390.00
from
Ulla Johnson
BUY
More from Uniqlo
DETAILS
Uniqlo
Women Ultra Light Down Vest
£39.90
£19.89
from
Uniqlo
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo
Front Button Circular Skirt
$29.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo
U Ultra Light Down Jacket
$89.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo
3d Cotton Flare Short-sleeve Dress
$49.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Madewell
T-back Midi Dress In Painted Blooms
$158.00
$126.40
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Floral-print Crepe De Chine Wrap Dress
$280.00
$196.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Fitted Cotton Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
$89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Lark & Ro
Stretch Long Sleeve Dress With Fit And Flare Skirt
$65.57
$41.65
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted