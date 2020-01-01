Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Activewear
promoted
JoyLab
Women’s Shaping Sports Bra – Joylab
$24.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Target.com
LYCRA® FitSense™ technology provides targeted support exactly where you need it. Designed with applied power zones for targeted lift and support.
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Iris & Lilly
Iris & Lilly Sport-bh
€22.99
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
Core 10
Adjustable Strap Sports Bra
$26.00
$20.60
from
Amazon
BUY
lululemon
Run Times Bra
$68.00
from
lululemon
BUY
Free People Movement
On The Radar Sports Bra
$58.00
$29.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from JoyLab
promoted
JoyLab
Women's Shaping Sports Bra - Joylab
$24.99
from
Target.com
BUY
promoted
JoyLab
Women's Shaping Sports Bra - Joylab
$24.99
from
Target.com
BUY
promoted
JoyLab
Women's Shaping Sports Bra - Joylab
$24.99
from
Target.com
BUY
promoted
JoyLab
Women's Shaping Sports Bra - Joylab
$24.99
from
Target.com
BUY
More from Activewear
Lole
Luzina Bra
C$69.00
C$34.50
from
Lole
BUY
Outdoor Voices
7/8 Springs Leggings
$85.00
$51.00
from
Outdoor Voices
BUY
Spyder
Fleece Jacket
$99.00
from
Spyder
BUY
Core 10
Core 10 Women's Icon Series The Warrior Mesh Sports Bra
$25.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted