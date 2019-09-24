Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Outdoor Voices
Women's Ov Clifton
$140.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Outdoor Voices
We teamed up with HOKA ONE ONE to bring a tonal hue to their award-winning Clifton 4 running shoe. Light as a feather with cloud-like cushioning and a 5mm toe drop, this shoe keeps your feet happy mile after mile.
Featured in 1 story
11 Gift Ideas For Moms Who Are Into Fitness
by
Cory Stieg
Need a few alternatives?
Nike
Nike Free 5.0 Flash
$115.00
from
Nike
BUY
Nike
Air Max Thea Sneakers
$184.00
from
My Theresa
BUY
Under Armour
Women's Ua Speedform® Apollo Graphic Running Shoe
$99.99
from
Under Armour
BUY
Saucony
Xodus 6.0 Gtx
$140.00
from
Saucony
BUY
More from Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices
Hi-rise 7/8 Warmup Leggings
$75.00
from
Outdoor Voices
BUY
Outdoor Voices
Techsweat Shorts
$65.00
from
Outdoor Voices
BUY
Outdoor Voices
Techsweat 7/8 Leggings
$85.00
from
Outdoor Voices
BUY
Outdoor Voices
Techsweat Crop Top
$45.00
from
Outdoor Voices
BUY
More from Sneakers
Comme Des Garçons X Play
X Converse Chuck Taylor Hidden Heart Low Top Sneaker
$135.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Golden Goose
Superstar Leather And Suede Sneakers
$495.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Superga
2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers
$65.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Vans
Slip-on Core Classics
$74.98
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Fitness
30 Day Challenge
This 30-Day Pilates Workout Challenge Will Work Your Core 'T...
Ah, pilates. It’s not just for women from the ‘80s wearing neon spandex. It’s a versatile workout that’s good for posture, conditioning, and
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
Can't Afford A Trainer? These Are The Best Workout Apps
Hiring a personal trainer can be a major investment. The average cost for one is $50 per hour, according to WebMD, and oftentimes they are much more
by
Melissa Kravitz
Dedicated Feature
Why This Activewear Set Is This Travel Expert's Secret Weapon
While travel is satisfying for the soul, that simultaneous sluggishness we feel when we’re away from home is inevitable. Our bodies are out of sync and
by
Jinnie Lee
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted