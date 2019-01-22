Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore
Women's Canal St Dress
$248.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon Fashion
Featured in 1 story
Drew Barrymore's New Amazon Clothing Line
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
R13
Long Silk Slip Dress
$695.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Forever 21+
Stripe One-shoulder Dress
$58.00
$40.00
from
Forever 21
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Mix Spot Ruched Midi Wrap Dress
$90.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Attico
Degrade Short Dress
$1350.00
from
Forward By Elyse Walker
BUY
More from Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore
DETAILS
Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore
Nolita Mismatched Enamel Drop Earrings
$38.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore
Elizabeth Street Short Sleeve Pleated Dress
$188.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore
Elizabeth Street Short Sleeve Pleated Dress
$188.00
$131.60
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore
Tourist For A Day Belt Bag
$48.19
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Mr. Larkin
Nadine Dress
$340.00
from
Mr. Larkin
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Plus-size Button Front Puff Sleeve Dress
$89.95
$71.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Mara Hoffman
Extended Sizes Malika Dress
$395.00
from
Mara Hoffman
BUY
DETAILS
Sandy Liang
Bader Dress
$395.00
from
Sandy Liang
BUY
More from Celebs & Influencers
Fashion
H&M’s Latest Designer Collab Is Rihanna-Approved
If H&M's collaboration with Swedish brand Eytys was its coolest so far, then its latest partnership is definitely the most glamourous. Vogue is reporting
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Here Is Your First Look At Rihanna’s Fenty Clothing Line
It’s official! Rihanna launched her first luxury fashion brand with LVMH. Simply called Fenty, Bad Gal Ri Ri produced a range of ready-to-wear,
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Cannes Fashion Is At Its Prime — Here Are The Best Dressed Stars ...
Cannes may not be the most popular red carpet — we have the Met Gala, the Golden Globes, and the Oscars to drool over — but it's definitely one of the
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted