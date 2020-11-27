Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Women Rayon Stand Collar Shirt Dress
$49.90
$39.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
WOMEN RAYON STAND COLLAR SHIRT DRESS (JW ANDERSON)
Need a few alternatives?
Banana Republic
Ribbed Maxi Sweater Dress
$139.00
$69.50
from
Banana Republic
BUY
allegra k
Tie Neck Ruffle Dot Dress
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Cable Stitch
Handkerchief Hem Ribbed Dress
$69.50
from
Amazon
BUY
Roaman's
Plus Size Collared Swing Dress
$28.48
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Women Rayon Stand Collar Shirt Dress
$49.90
$39.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Tiered Sleeveless Dress
C$59.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Linen Blend Striped Gathered 3/4 Sleeved Dress
£39.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
High Rise Slim Fit Straight Leg Jeans
£39.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
More from Dresses
Outdoor Voices
The Exercise Dress
$100.00
$90.00
from
Outdoor Voices
BUY
promoted
Vistaprint
Stars: Multi
$13.00
$10.40
from
Vistaprint
BUY
& Other Stories
Smocked Button Up Midi Dress
£95.00
£76.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
H&M Plus
V-neck Dress
$34.99
$11.19
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted