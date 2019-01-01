Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Your New Go-To Hemline
Uniqlo
Women High-waist Chiffon Pleated Skirt
$29.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
A light, airy chiffon skirt with spirited style. Crisp chiffon material. Stylish high-waisted design. Elastic waistband provides relaxed comfort.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Topshop
Dusty Belted Midi Dress
$90.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Ruched Midi Skirt
$95.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Maje
Floral-print Ruffled Midi Dress
$545.00
$272.50
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Floral Asymmetric Dress By Boutique
$320.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Uniqlo
DETAILS
Uniqlo
Women Ultra Light Down Vest
£39.90
£19.89
from
Uniqlo
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo
Front Button Circular Skirt
$29.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo
U Ultra Light Down Jacket
$89.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo
3d Cotton Flare Short-sleeve Dress
$49.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
More from Your New Go-To Hemline
DETAILS
DVF
Long-sleeve Paneled Bias Floor-length Dress
$598.00
from
DVF
BUY
DETAILS
Genuine People
Floral V-neck Midi Dress
$155.00
from
Genuine People
BUY
DETAILS
Lacausa
Felicity Dress
$115.00
from
LACAUSA
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Velvet Crossed Dress
$79.98
from
Mango
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted