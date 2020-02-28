Vintage
Women, Culture & Politics
$13.36
A collection of speeches and writings by political activist Angela Davis which address the political and social changes of the past decade as they are concerned with the struggle for racial, sexual, and economic equality.
Need a few alternatives?
The University of North Carolina Press
Florynce "flo" Kennedy: The Life Of A Black Feminist
$19.99$9.99
fromAmazon
More from Vintage
Vintage
The Firebrand And The First Lady: Portrait Of A Friendship: Pauli Murray, Ele...
$12.85
fromAmazon
More from Entertainment
The University of North Carolina Press
Florynce "flo" Kennedy: The Life Of A Black Feminist
$19.99$9.99
fromAmazon