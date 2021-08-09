CYUREAY

Convertible Tote Daypack

Waterproof nylon material. Color may be affected by display monitor, the picture is for reference only. The real object should be considered as final. Free return and exchange are allowed. Nylon lining Zip closure USB Charging Port - Built-in USB port design allows you conveniently to charge cell phone by connecting power bank without opening backpack on the go.(Power bank is not included) Water Resistant Fabric - Made of water resistant and durable, breathable nylon fabric. Dual padded, reinforced, adjustable shoulder straps provide optimum comfort and fit snuggly around your shoulders allowing. Large Capacity - Inner main pocket: The laptop lining can put an 15.6" laptop. Outer: 2 front zipper pocket, 2 side pockets and 1 front pockets with Velcro. Wide Open Design, rectangular opening providing easy access to the items at the bottom. Not be too bulky but roomy for everything you need. Functional& Stylish - You can use it as college school bookbag, business travel backpack, laptop backpack purse, carry-on bag, doctor teacher backpack ,diaper/mom bag and a luggage for short trip. No-Risk When Order - Any problems with your bag, please contact us. We will solve it. The actual color of the backpack maybe have little different from the picture due to the different screen of display or refle.