Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Belts
Tomas Maier x Uniqlo
Women Belt
$29.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Featured in 1 story
A First Look At Tomas Maier x Uniqlo
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Fluorescent Green Utility Belt
£14.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
promoted
Pieces
Ring Belt
$19.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Gap
Sun Bleached Belt
$29.95
from
Gap
BUY
Babaton
Topher Belt
$55.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Tomas Maier x Uniqlo
Tomas Maier x Uniqlo
Women Soft Cotton Long-sleeve Shirt
$29.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Tomas Maier x Uniqlo
Women Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
$79.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Tomas Maier x Uniqlo
Women Airism Pile Lounge Short-sleeve T-shirt
$14.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Tomas Maier x Uniqlo
Women Hiphugger Swim Shorts
$9.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
More from Belts
Anthropologie
Sydney Belt Bag
$78.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
B-Low The Belt
B-low The Belt Circle Chain Belt
£149.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
B-Low The Belt
Circle Chain Belt
£148.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Rixo London
Tanya – Gold Plated
£150.00
from
Rixo London
BUY
More from Designers
Fashion
Kara Ross Is No Longer On The CFDA Board — & Tom Ford Announces N...
The Council of Fashion Designers of America is slowly making changes following the appointment of Tom Ford as chairman, and this week marks another step
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Stockholm Fashion Week May Be Cancelled, But These Swedish Brands...
It's been over a month since the Swedish Fashion Council temporarily called it quits on Stockholm Fashion Week (SFW), noting the lack of sustainability as
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
The CFDA Is Championing Diversity After The Drama Surrounding Kar...
As New York Fashion Week gears up for its spring 2020 offering, the Council of Fashion Designers of America is calling for designers to cast diverse
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted