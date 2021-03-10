Uniqlo

Women 100% Extra Fine Merino Wool Turtleneck Jumper

£24.90

Buy Now Review It

At Uniqlo

This classic shirt is made with high-quality 100% Merino wool for a delicate and elegant touch. - Made 100% from 19.5 micron ultra-fine Merino wool, making it smooth with a high-quality luster. - Machine-washable and features special press-processing to prevent pilling. - Simple design and details for a versatile range of occasions. - The ribbing on the cuffs was made slightly longer and the sleeves are easier to roll up.