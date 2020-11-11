United States
Lovehoney
Womanizer X Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
$119.99
At Lovehoney
An exclusive collaboration between the pleasure experts at Lovehoney and Womanizer, the Pro40 combines deliciously gentle suction with pulsations to lavish your sensitive clitoral nerve endings with a featherlight contactless caress. Using Womanizer's revolutionary Pleasure Air Technology, this sleek, ergonomic stimulator encircles your clitoris with a silicone head, offering 6 intensity levels to gradually build sensation. From a soft flutter to an intense pulse, use the simple interface to send yourself spiralling towards ecstasy with wave upon blissful wave. Waterproof design, USB charging and non-numbing sensations make for endless pleasure and effortless climaxes at the touch of a button, anytime, anywhere. Please note: the Pro40 comes with one head, but you can buy replacements. Run a little water-based lubricant around the rim to increase sensation in use.