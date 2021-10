Womanizer

Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator

$169.95

Using Womanizer's revolutionary Pleasure Air Technology, this sleek, ergonomic stimulator encircles your clitoris with a silicone head, offering 6 intensity levels to gradually build sensation. From a soft flutter to an intense pulse, use the simple interface to send yourself spiralling towards ecstasy with wave upon blissful wave.