Womanizer

Womanizer Pro 40 Vibrator Toy For Women, Rechargeable, Waterproof | Black Edition

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

Clitoral sucker toy with 6 intensity levels, Womanizer toy for women Made of body-safe materials, suitable for everyone Rechargeable & Waterproof toy can be used in the shower & bath Powerful suction with Pleasure Air Technology, Whisper quiet! 2-hour playtime from a full charge, USB recharging