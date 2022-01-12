Womanizer

Womanizer Premium Clitoral Suction Stimulator

$299.95 $179.97

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Sex toys just got smarter. Introducing the Premium clitoral stimulator from Womanizer, with mind-blowing Pleasure Air Technology, a body sensor that knows when to turn on and off, and an autopilot mode which lets your toy take control of your orgasm. Optimised technology and design mean this luxurious stimulator offers more than ever before. With the same orgasmic sucking sensation as the Womanizer W500, this toy's lowest setting is more gentle, while its highest is even more intense. Ranging from a soft purr to a sheet-clenching roar, the Premium's 12 intensity levels will satisfy sensitive clitorises and power queens alike. The Smart Silence function means your toy only turns itself on when it comes into close contact with your body, making slipping into play a seamless experience. Similarly, when contact is broken, the Premium will turn itself off, so if it slips from your hands in the throes of passion, no one will be able to hear. This highly desirable toy is completely waterproof and USB rechargeable, and arrives in a silky storage bag. Womanizer now offer a 5-year warranty on all products.