Womanizer

Womanizer Premium

$199.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

Enjoy Bigger & Stronger Os With The Next Generation Of The World’s Hottest Clit Toy! Protected by Adam & Eve’s Satisfaction Guaranteed Policy “My neighbors hate it because it literally makes me scream.” -Venus O’Hara, sex toy blogger With an improved design as well as revolutionary new features like Smart Silence and Autopilot, the Womanizer Premium is the must-have stimulator of the year! Autopilot creates completely random stimulation patterns for a new feel every time Smart Silence turns it on and off for the most discreet experience ever Patented Pleasure Air Technology uses air pressure to drive your clit wild 12 stimulation modes with all-new intensity levels – giving everyone something to enjoy Fully waterproof for fun in the shower, tub or pool Measures 2 inches wide at the top by 6 inches long overall Made from ABS plastic with body-friendly silicone tips Rechargeable stimulator can run up to 4 hours 2 multiple-sized suction heads, silk storage bag and detailed directions included Designed to go from super soft to super powerful in an instant, the Womanizer Premium will change how you think about sex toys and how you experience the Big O! The Premium’s newest technology starts with the revolutionary Autopilot feature. This unique function generates a completely random series of patterns each time you use it. You never know what to expect, so Autopilot will keep you on your toes… while making them curl at the same time! The Premium’s next new feature makes it more discreet than ever thanks to Smart Silence technology. This unique feature turns the stimulator on just before it touches your skin. And turns it back off when you remove it. That makes this new Womanizer much quieter than any earlier model to protect your privacy like never before. Just like earlier models, the Womanizer Premium uses patented Pleasure Air Technology to drive your clit wild without even touching it! The Womanizer comes with 2 silicone suction heads so you can pick which one fits you the best. The suction head wraps around your c