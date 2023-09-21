United States
Womanizer
Womanizer Liberty By Lily Allen Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
$99.00$69.30
At Lovehoney
Having championed the delights of the Womanizer, pop superstar Lily Allen has collaborated with the pleasure experts to bring you this fabulous pink and orange Liberty – a travel-ready clitoral stimulator combining sweet suction with soft pressure waves. Escape the everyday with the ecstasy of Womanizer's patented Pleasure Air Technology, as it pulses your pearl to paradise with 6 intensity levels of touchless stimulation. Liberty packs this pleasure powerhouse into a petite travel companion with a stylish, ergonomic design. Perfect for using anywhere around the world, Liberty is USB rechargeable and comes with a magnetic charging cable. Simply clip the stylish, hygienic magnetic travel cover in place to hide your toy from prying eyes. Run a spot of water-based lubricant around the rim of the silicone tip before use to help create a luscious suction-aiding seal. Womanizer now offer a 5-year warranty on all products.