“Womanizer changed my life” – Lily Allen The innovators behind the Womanizer massager have joined forces with UK singer/songwriter Lily Allen for a campaign to counter societal stigmas surrounding sexuality and to help cultivate a culture where pleasure is celebrated. Lily is known for being authentic, rebellious, and outspoken. Her latest album “No Shame” was released and promoted with a world tour in 2018. That same year, she published her captivating autobiography “My Thoughts Exactly” – sharing her personal journey to a fulfilled sex life and how Womanizer played an important role. The collaboration between Womanizer and Lily resulted in a colorful pleasure product that not only radiates good vibes but provides an unprecedented pleasure experience. This pocket-sized powerhouse features patented Pleasure Air technology designed to connect to your body in a way that you’ll have to experience to believe. Ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your hand, this vibe features a choreographed balance between suction and massage. When activated the Liberty by Lily Allen offers gentle shifts in air pressure that stimulate without requiring direct contact, and with only two control buttons it's so easy to use. This massager includes two sized silicone clitoral suction tips that combine light (yet incredibly focused) vibration with 6 levels of intensity. Waterproof and equipped with magnetic charging, this compact pleasure product comes with a cover that completely tucks the suction tip away for safekeeping. Perfect for travel and those with nosy roommates--when locked up, the Liberty blends seamlessly into the background of your living space. 60 minutes of charge gives you 120 minutes of play. In order to optimize the battery life, Womanizer Liberty will automatically turn off after 10 minutes of continued use with no change in intensity. 5-year warranty. “I hope that this collaboration will lead to people feeling that they can talk more freely about masturbation and if somebody like me can talk openly about it without shame then they might feel inclined to try it out for themselves - a whole new world awaits.” Lily Allen, Chief Liberation Officer at Womanizer Please Note: This item is not eligible for discounts or promotions.