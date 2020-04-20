Womanizer

Womanizer Classic Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator

£119.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

An improved ergonomic design but with the same mind-blowing patented Pleasure Air Technology, the Classic offers incredible clitoral stimulation at the touch of a button. 8 intensity levels range from 'whisper quiet' to 'you won't be able to keep quiet'. The smooth silicone tip is flatter for improved targeted stimulation, plus a new ergonomic shape makes this Womanizer even easier to hold for a seamless pleasure experience. Use the simple touch buttons to move through the 8 levels of intensity, and find your perfect match. Completely waterproof, you can take this classic toy on your aquatic adventures and enjoy the underwater sensations at your leisure. This highly desirable toy is USB rechargeable, and arrives in a silky storage bag.