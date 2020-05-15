One Nine Eight Five

Woman Velvet Cushion

£90.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Collaborative Store

This velvet cushion features a line drawing of the female form and was made to celebrate the beauty found in every woman. With 15% of all profits from this limited edition collection being donated to the UK’s eating disorder charity Beat, this cushion was created to help raise awareness about the pressures of growing up in a society which obsesses over arbitrary concepts of what is beautiful and what is not – in particular, the young women who are growing up under the often distorted gaze of social media. Designed by One Nine Eight Five.