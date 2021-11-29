Wolverine

Wolverine Heritage Duck Boot

$119.95

View the size chart Make your way through the elements without sacrificing style in the durably crafted Wolverine® Heritage Torrent duck boot. Full lace rain boots with side zip closure. Waterproof, full-grain leather upper with vulcanized rubber shell for added protection. Moisture-wicking fleece lining. EPX® cushioned removable insole. Lugged rubber outsole for grip and traction. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1⁄2 in Weight: 1 lb 7 oz Shaft: 6 in View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!