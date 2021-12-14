PUMA

Wmns Rs-curve ‘international Women’s Day’

About this product Giving the nod to the annual celebration, the Wmns RS-Curve 'International Women's Day' released in March 2021. The shoe's upper is built with a mesh base, overlaid by leather and bolstered by padded textile on the collar and heel. Highlighted by a mix of purple, green and red, the upper also includes enamel lace jewels, including 'Boss Lady' on a set of lips. Tongue and heel pull-loops provide easy on and off, while underfoot, an exaggerated polyurethane midsole provides cushioning. 382282 01 | White/Nimbus Cloud/Coral | 3/20/21