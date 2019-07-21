Essie

Without A Stitch

£7.00

Disrobe, disarm and totally charm the pants off one and all in this natural clean light gray. • DBP, Toluene, and Formaldehyde free • provides flawless coverage along with outstanding durability • a modern take on a neutral palette for your nails, featuring rich crème color shades with an edgy attitude • America’s nail salon expert. since 1981 come take a walk on the wild side and embrace your inner nudist. as we dance in the moonlight and become one with nature, beyond this point it’s clothing optional. so let’s get cozy without a stitch and play truth or bare. choose to dare and be exposed? time to skinny dip and go on a winning streak with my wild nude shades. for a perfect mani: use apricot cuticle oil, essie base coat, 2 coats of essie polish and seal with essie top coat keep from heat or flame Brand Story For more than 30 years, essie has been an industry icon, trusted by beauty professionals, celebrities and even royalty – an American classic that allows women all over the world to express themselves and have fun with colour.