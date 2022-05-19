Vyrao

Witchy Woo Eau De Parfum

Reach for Vyrao’s Witchy Woo Eau De Parfum when in need of courage and creativity. Deep, earthy, rare Moroccan orris absolute casts the spell of Witchy Woo. Orris entwines thorny rose, nutmeg, cinnamon, and black pepper with grounding patchouli and wraps it in illuminating frankincense and opoponax with musk to seal. Wake up the powerful alliance of your courage and creativity in one heady spritz.