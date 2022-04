Suttons

Wisteria Prolific 1.5 Litre Pot X 1

Lovely, scented flowers of lilac-blue flow from the branches of this cottage garden climber, filling the air with a sweet fragrance.Prolific is well named for the mass of lilac-mauve flowers which the bees love! Wisteria sinensis is not quite as vigorous as other species, reaching a mature height of 9m (28'). Perfect for training up sunny walls.