Free People

Wishful Thinking Packable Wide Brim Hat

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 85184844; Color Code: 020 A classic, wool wide-brim that’s packable and ready to travel with you wherever you go. Features: Semi-structured style, wool fabrication, wide brim, dipped crown, suede band accent, packable Why We <3 It: This flexible hat offers a structured style for your trip without the hassle of finding a spot in your luggage.