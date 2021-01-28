Wishcraft: A Guide To Manifesting A Positive Future

$16.99

When we learn the art, benefit and practice of well-wishing, our subconscious mind becomes a proverbial wishing well; an ideal place to plant our wishes, and manifest the positive future we can see in our mind. Featuring an explanation of what WishCraft really is: a detailed history of wishing in social and historical context, methods for preparing your "wishing mind", descriptions on the myriad of ways to wish, self-hypnosis and most importantly, the wishes themselves. This book will help you to discover how to turn your fears, phobias and negative feelings into positive, empowering tools and to find your inner strengths and skills. Wishes can act as a focusing lens for our desires and portal for divine intervention, and WishCraft is here to show you how. So what are you waiting for? PERCEIVE. BELIEVE. RECEIVE. "Shauna Cummins widens the lens of how we think about manifestation, re-introducing it as the art of wishing well, for ourselves, for others, and for the wider world. The mind is a magical tool, and with Wishcraft she shows us how to actively engage it for self-healing." – Ruby Warrington, author of Material Girl, Mystical World, and Sober Curious